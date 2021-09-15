All-star names will be coming together for a girls night out at the Lichfield Garrick.

X-Factor finalist Niki Evans, CBBC’s Stephanie Dooley, Leanne Jones and Maureen Nolan will star in Girls Just Wanna Have Fun on 7th October.

The musical comedy has been penned by the writers of hit sketch show Hormonal Housewives.

A spokesperson said:

“Sex, diets, men, fashion, chocolate, wine and more wine all feature in a riotous script that promises to be the girl’s night out to remember.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.