Coronavirus vaccination card

Schools in Lichfield and Burntwood have been told they will have an important part to play when Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out to more young people in the coming weeks.

The Government has recommended that children aged between 12 and 15 be offered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Parents will need to consent to the jabs being given, while Staffordshire County Council says it will work with schools and the local NHS to support the roll out and minimise disruption for pupils.

Dr Richard Harling, director for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our secondary schools have tried and tested vaccination programmes, working with our local NHS colleagues. I anticipate that this programme will run in much the same way as the flu vaccination programme, which has been very successful over several years. “We will be supporting our schools to deliver both the Covid-19 and flu vaccines in a timely way. “We will also support parents and ensure they have all of the information they need to make decisions about vaccinating their children.” Dr Richard Harling

The jabs are expected to be delivered by the same nursing teams who carry out flu vaccinations in schools during the autumn term.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for schools at Staffordshire County Council, said: