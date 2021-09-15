Three goals in nine minutes secured victory as Chasetown FC’s bright start to the season continued at Stamford.
The Scholars took the lead when Aaron Ashford netted from close range, before Jack Langston scored a free kicke.
Danny O’Callaghan also netted a low curling shot to put Chasetown three goals up.
Stamford reduced the deficit with a stoppage time penalty before the break which meant a nervous start to the second half.
But Pond was rarely troubled in the second period, while at the other end Langston and Liam Kirton went close to adding a fourth.
The win moves Chasetown into the top four in the table.