Three goals in nine minutes secured victory as Chasetown FC’s bright start to the season continued at Stamford.

Chasetown FC. Picture: Dave Birt

The Scholars took the lead when Aaron Ashford netted from close range, before Jack Langston scored a free kicke.

Danny O’Callaghan also netted a low curling shot to put Chasetown three goals up.

Stamford reduced the deficit with a stoppage time penalty before the break which meant a nervous start to the second half.

But Pond was rarely troubled in the second period, while at the other end Langston and Liam Kirton went close to adding a fourth.

The win moves Chasetown into the top four in the table.