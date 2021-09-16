The head of a Burntwood school says a package of support to help deal with mental health issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic is being put in place.

Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

Nicola Mason, head of Chase Terrace Academy, told parents that steps were being taken to address the challenges lockdown and other aspects of the past 18 months might have posed for students.

In a letter, she said the school was preparing to meet any challenges pupils may face as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

“We understand that children, and adults, have been affected in very different ways by the pandemic and the circumstances that have arisen as a result. “One of our assistant headteachers is working with our business manager to develop a comprehensive programme of mental health and wellbeing support. “Students will be able to access support that is tailored to their needs. To help this, we have been successful in gaining some funding from Tesco Community Grants to enable us to develop a quiet space for children who need it most. “We also have trained staff in mental health first aid in school to support both staff and students in maintaining good mental health.” Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy

It comes after a study by the Young Minds charity said the impact of Covid-19 had been “devastating” for the wellbeing of young people.

It added that 67% of those who responded to a survey earlier this year said they felt the pandemic would have a long-term impact on their mental health.

The school has previously embarked on initiatives to help students reflect on the pandemic, including inviting them to decorate a brick to form part of a memorial wall.

Although some steps introduced during the last academic year have now been removed, the Chase Terrace Academy head said some would remain.