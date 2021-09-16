The John Martyn Project

The music of John Martyn will be explored at a concert in Lichfield next month.

The John Martyn Project sees musicians Blythe Pepino, Kit Hawes, John Blakely, John Short and Sam Brookes take to the stage at the Hub at St Mary’s on 1st October.

A Lichfield Arts spokesman said:

“John Martyn’s music is well-loved, with hit songs featuring at many open mic nights throughout the world. “May You Never remains one of the greatest songs about friendship, while many other numbers are beautiful musically. “This is Lichfield Arts’ first concert at the Hub at St Mary’s, so come along and enjoy one of the most diverse songbooks in popular music, performed by some of the finest live musicians within the acoustic splendour of the venue.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked via the Lichfield Arts website.