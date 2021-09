Burntwood Leisure Centre

Walking cricket sessions have returned in Burntwood.

Held from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Thursdays at Burntwood Leisure Centre, people will get the chance to play a slower-paced, indoor format of the game for those aged 50 plus.

A spokesperson said:

“Walking cricket is the perfect way to remain involved with the game and meet new people while staying active.”

Each sessions costs £2.50.