Police are warning people in Lichfield and Burntwood to be on their guard after a spate of “opportunist” crimes.
Officers say properties have been targeted across the region.
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:
“The opportunist thieves have gained entry to properties via open windows and have been searching for jewellery and cash.
“We would remind people to ensure that they lock windows and doors when their property is unattended and to report suspicious activity to police.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
No details? Roads, areas, time of day? Useful!
