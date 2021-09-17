A Lichfield school’s community-backed allotment project is reaping real results – and is set to grow even more to become a weekly activity for students.

Pupils working on the allotments area at Nether Stowe School

The seeds of the ambitious project, at Nether Stowe School on St Chad’s Road, were planted in July when a small group of Year 10 pupils began work on clearing old flower beds to create an allotment area.

Now it is set to be rolled out to other year groups and could even provide the produce for a future enterprise project to raise money for the school.

Rachel Chilver, the school’s mental health lead, said:

“We started it in July and, at the moment, we’re working with a small group of Year 10 boys who have really enjoyed getting stuck in. “However, it has been such a success we will be rolling the programme out to all year groups, as part of our extra-curricular activities which will run every Wednesday after school. “We want to get our students outside in the fresh air and give them the opportunity to build a sustainable eco system which provides habitats for wild plants and animals. “We believe that this will strongly support their wellbeing as well as giving them new skills and the chance to enjoy the peace and joy of nature.” Rachel Chilver, Nether Stowe School

The raised flower beds are already delivering produce, with staff going into the school over the summer to ensure they were watered.

With the help of some local volunteers, ground has now been measured and cleared ready to expand the garden with three new raised beds, which will be built using timber donated by local business Tippers, while tyres supplied by Central Garage will be used as fencing and planters.

“Wickes also donated a £100 gift card in addition to some equipment like trowels and watering cans. We spent some of that on paint for the tyres, so that the students can create a really bright, vibrant garden. “In time, students have suggested that we set up an enterprise project, selling the produce they grow to raise money for the school.” Rachel Chilver, Nether Stowe School

Parents and members of the community have also supported the project, donating seeds, pots, gardening gloves and even a lawn mower.

“We think it will grow and grow”

Nether Stowe students have achieved Level One of the Royal Horticultural Society’s School Gardening Awards and have submitted evidence to apply for Level Two status.

