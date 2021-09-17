The care home market in Staffordshire will be reviewed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, councillors have confirmed.
It comes after a meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet earlier this week heard how the coronavirus crisis had led to increased operating costs and a reduction in capacity.
The meeting saw councillors say they would take steps, including seeking to improve the care home placements are bought as well as exploring future options to enhance the sector.
Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said:
“The past 18 months have been a very challenging time for care homes, who have played a crucial role in keeping people safe throughout the pandemic.
“It is now important that we look ahead and plan for services that are fit for the future.
“It is important in the face of the pandemic that we review our approach to the care home market, to ensure we are making the best use of what is available and we can continue to offer good-quality, affordable care that meets people’s assessed needs.
“We need the care home sector to be sustainable.
“We will continue to promote innovation, including use of technology, to improve the quality and efficiency of the care sector so that it can meet future challenges.”Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council