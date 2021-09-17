The care home market in Staffordshire will be reviewed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, councillors have confirmed.

It comes after a meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet earlier this week heard how the coronavirus crisis had led to increased operating costs and a reduction in capacity.

The meeting saw councillors say they would take steps, including seeking to improve the care home placements are bought as well as exploring future options to enhance the sector.

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said:

Cllr Julia Jessel