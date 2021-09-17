Classic rock will be served up at a Lichfield pub this weekend.
No Limit will be at The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street tomorrow (18th September).
Admission is free and the band will be performing from 8.30pm.
These guys are great, and the Feathers is a great venue.
