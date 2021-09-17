A family in Lichfield welcomed an unusual visitor after a sparrowhawk took up temporary residence inside their home.

The sparrowhawk in the Nicholl family’s home

The bird was trying to catch a pigeon when the chase moved into the Nicholl family’s house through an open door.

Although the pigeon escaped unharmed, the sparrowhawk decided to hang around in their kitchen for a while, where he was captured on camera by 14-year-old Oliver.

Oliver’s mother Megan said: