A family in Lichfield welcomed an unusual visitor after a sparrowhawk took up temporary residence inside their home.
The bird was trying to catch a pigeon when the chase moved into the Nicholl family’s house through an open door.
Although the pigeon escaped unharmed, the sparrowhawk decided to hang around in their kitchen for a while, where he was captured on camera by 14-year-old Oliver.
Oliver’s mother Megan said:
“The pigeon originally hid behind our coffee machine before flying out of the back door, then the hawk tried to get out the window but settled on the windowsill.
“My husband opened the window for him, but the bird stayed for around 10 minutes before eventually flying out.
“Our small dog Henry was terrified.”Megan Nicholl
I think this is a female sparrowhawk. We have one that regularly visits our back garden, they are amazing fierce birds!
Leave a comment