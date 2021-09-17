Lichfield’s MP says delays in getting new driving licences and documentation from the DVLA are “not good enough”.

Michael Fabricant raised the issue with Charlotte Vere, Roads Minister a the Department for Transport, after being contacted by residents who were facing difficulties receiving paperwork.

She said:

“Industrial action by the Public and Commercial Services union, along with a significantly increased demand for the DVLA’s services, and the fact the DVLA has been working with a significantly reduced number of staff on site to ensure social distancing in line with Welsh Government requirements has caused some delays.

“The DVLA is doing everything possible to address the situation. It has leased an additional building to accommodate more operational staff and has reconfigured its accommodation to safely maximise the number of staff on site.

“The DVLA has also accelerated the development of additional online services to reduce the number of paper applications and supported their take up through a publicity campaign. Further digital service enhancements are underway.

“A great many of its staff can and do work from home, but applications sent to the DVLA must be dealt with in person, due to the complexity and confidentiality of driving licence records.

“Whilst paper applications are usually processed within three weeks, the DVLA’s published timescales have increased to six to ten weeks from the date of receipt.

“In order to set expectations, the DVLA has published guidance to give customers an indication of the dates of receipt for applications it is currently processing.”

Charlotte Vere