A community gardening initiative is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its move to Burntwood.

Members of Cherry Orchard Garden Services (COGS) were joined by local councillors along with Lichfield’s MP to mark the occasion.

Michael Fabricant said:

“This is a wonderful initiative providing gainful employment and quality care for people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health problems.

“This innovative scheme ought to be repeated in other parts of the country.

“Originally an initiative of then councillor Terry Finn in Lichfield, COGS moved to its present location behind Burntwood Memorial Hall when the site in Lichfield was redeveloped.

“My congratulations to the whole team who provide valuable work for those who might otherwise not find a real purpose in life.”

Michael Fabricant MP