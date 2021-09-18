David Dickinson

A Lichfield auction house is hoping to find a real deal when presenter David Dickinson brings his TV show to the city.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers will welcome the Dickinson’s Real Deal cameras on Monday (20th September).

The show will be filming the auction segments after two recent dealer days RAF Cosford and the Coventry Transport Museum.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We’ve been involved with Dickinson’s Real Deal for many years and it’s always fun to welcome David and his team back to Lichfield. “On Monday, people taking part in the show will get the chance to see if their item turns out to be cheap-as-chips or a real bobby dazzler.” Richard Winterton

Now back for a 17th series, Dickinson’s Real Deal is one of the most popular daytime shows on ITV and is regularly watched by over a million people.