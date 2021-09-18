A late goal saw Chasetown FC’s hopes of continuing their FA Cup run dashed.

Opponents Hanley Town came into the game with a 100% league record, but they had to survive an early onslaught of Scholars pressure.

But for all their possession, the visitors failed to create a serious goal attempt on Tommy Simkin’s goal.

The hosts grew into the game and were unlucky not to score before half time. First, Josh Green forced Curtis Pond to flick the ball over the crossbar and then a header was just wide from the resulting corner.

Hanley belied the league difference and Louis Dodds went close heading against the post.

It was no surprise when Town took the lead as Lucas Green-Birch drilled a low shot beyond an unsighted Pond.

Chasetown struggled to create any real chances, but in the 75th minute Liam Kirton got goal side of the back four and stretched to put an effort just wide of the post.

It was against the run of play when Chasetown levelled in the 83rd minute. Substitute Harry Crook twisted and turned and fired low beyond Simkin.

But in the 89th minute, Reece Jones floated over a cross and Chris Dagnall rose high to deservedly head home what proved to be the winner.