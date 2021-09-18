Lichfield City FC continued their flying start to the season with a 2-0 win over Worcester City.

The result leaves Ivor Green’s men third in the Midland Football League Premier Division table, three points behind leaders Boldmere St Michaels but with a game in hand.

Worcester had the better of the opening exchanges with City keeper James Beeson forced to keep out a long range effort, while another strike from distance also went just wide of the upright.

But Lichfield struck with their first real chance as Kyle Patterson found Jack Edwards who cut inside to lash the ball home.

The visitors had a good chance to level with a one-on-one opportunity, but Beeson was alert to the danger.

Edwards went close to a second with a drive just wide, while Patterson sent a header just past the post before the break.

The second period saw Lichfield go looking for another goal with Dan Lomas heading over from six yards before Reg Smith was denied by a smart save.

Worcester continued to pose a threat though with Beeson twice having to pull out brilliant double saves to keep his side’s advantage intact.

Both goalkeepers were having strong games, with Worcester’s number one doing well to deny Patterson and Max Dixon at the other end.

Any Lichfield nerves were eased when Dixon latched onto a long ball to slot under the advancing keeper and seal all three points.