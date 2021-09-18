An online fundraising page has been launched to help support refugees from Afghanistan to resettle in Staffordshire.

The money raised will be used to buy clothes, toys and other essentials for families arriving in the UK after fleeing the Taliban regime.

Staffordshire County Council said the fundraising page had been launched after “generous offers” of support were made.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Here in Staffordshire, we are doing our bit to welcome and support Afghan evacuees following tragic recent events in their homeland. “Local councils have already committed to support around 20 families in the county. “The Government has also placed a number of families in temporary accommodation in Newcastle. In most cases these are people forced to flee their homes with only the possessions they could carry. “So, we are hugely grateful for the offers of help. Every penny donated will go to those who need it most.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

A large number of Afghan families were this week placed in short-term accommodation in Staffordshire by the Home Office until they are offered permanent homes around the country.

The JustGiving page has been set up in partnership with local charity the Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

Steve Adams, chief executive at the Community Foundation for Staffordshire, said:

“It is heartening to see people offer support to those most vulnerable, particularly when they have had to leave their homes with nothing. “We’re very pleased to be working with Staffordshire County Council to assist with such a worthy cause.” Steve Adams, Community Foundation for Staffordshire

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/StaffordshireAfghanEvacuees.