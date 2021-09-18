The organisers of Lichfield’s free Christmas Fayre have confirmed the return of the popular event – and say it will be “bigger” than ever.

Christmas market. Picture: Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce

Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce said it hoped to host the event on 21st November.

A spokesperson said Market Square, The Hub at St Mary’s and the Lichfield Guildhall would all be part of the festive fun.

“Expect to find a traditional Christmas market with beautiful hand made gifts, tasty food, drinks and charitable stalls. “There will be loads of entertainment from the likes of Lichfield Rock Choir, The Salvation Army Band and Jordan Adams. “The team from Lichfield’s Big Red Bike will also be doing free short trips to Lichfield Cathedral during the event. “So bring your friends and family to kick off Lichfield’s festive season with this extremely fun Christmas event.” Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce spokesperson

For more details on the event visit www.facebook.com/lichfieldchristmasfayre.