The hits of the 1950s will feature when a new show celebrating rock and roll comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

Rave On – The Rise of Rock and Roll will be in the city on 26th September.

It features West End group The Bluejays and the music of some of the era’s biggest stars.

A spokesperson said:

“Charting the meteoric rise of rock and roll, Rave On is a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decade. “Prepare to be enthralled as The Bluejays recreate note perfect renditions of the songs that changed the world forever. “Featuring the greatest hits of the 1950s from the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, the Everly Brothers, Connie Francis, Eddie Cochran, Little Richard, Cliff Richard and many more, Rave On is a musical experience like no other.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £24.50 an can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.