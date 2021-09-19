Lichfield has been named in the top ten places in the country to enjoy fine dining.

A study placed the city eighth on the list, which was topped by Padstow, St Ives and Oban.

The research – carried out by MoneyBeach.co.uk – highlighted dining options such as The Boat Inn and Larder where diners in Lichfield can enjoy great food.

Mike Rees, CEO of MoneyBeach.co.uk, said:

“Treating ourselves to a meal out is something most of us love to do, especially while on a city break or weekend away, so we were keen to find out where in the world offers the best chance of a fantastic dining experience. Mike Rees

Other locations in the top ten include London, Oxford, Bath, Cambridge, Penzance and Brighton.

The full results of the study are available online.