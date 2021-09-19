A Lichfield retailer has been awarded three Carbon Trust Standards for reducing emissions, waste and water use.

It is the fourth time Central England Co-op has received the accolades.

The company is now the only supermarket to hold all three of the standards, having reduced electricity usage by more than half since 2010, cutting natural gas usage by 58% over the same period and reducing food waste by 40% over the past three years.

Hannah Gallimore, corporate responsibility manager, said:

“We have reduced our carbon footprint by investing in green energy options and revolutionising energy efficiency across our society. “Everyone involved with Central England Co-operative is delighted to have been re-awarded by the Carbon Trust for a fourth time.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

The Carbon Trust Standard is accredited by international climate change consultancy the Carbon Trust.

Luke Olly, energy and environment lead at Central England Co-op, said: