Lichfield Arts opened their new season when The West Coast Eagles performed at the Guildhall.

The West Coast Eagles

Playing the hits of one of the most popular bands is always a hard task for any tribute band. If you add in the myriad styles that The Eagles played and the tightness of their musicianship then it is a tough ask – but The West Coast Eagles have been going for years, have put in the hours on live stages and lived up to expectations.

They played the best-known songs as well as solo hits by the band members, which included soft rock favourites The Boys of Summer by Don Henley, The Heat is On by Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh’s Life’s Been Good.

The five-piece tackled the early country favourites such as Lyin’ Eyes and Peaceful Easy Feeling, the pop of New Kid In Town and the corporate rock behemoth that is Life in The Fast Lane, giving lead guitarist Terry the chance to show what he could do.

Other songs included Love Will Keep Us Alive, the acapella opening of Seven Bridges Road, the country-pop of How Long? and Already Gone, while pub band favourite Heartache Tonight, with its keening slide guitar parts, closed the set.

The inevitable encores included Hotel California and Desperado, which included some of the most emotive singing from the band during the concert.