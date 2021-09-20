The Chancellor of the Exchequer will be visiting Lichfield to speak to local members of the Conservative party.
Rishi Sunak will attend the Lichfield Conservatives annual dinner next month.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:
“We are looking forward to having Rishi Sunak at our annual dinner.
“We get top notch Cabinet ministers and other speakers every year – including Boris Johnson, his dad, and Theresa May in the past – and it will be fascinating to hear what the Chancellor of the Exchequer will have to say as we emerge from Covid.
“As well as a speech, he’ll be meeting everyone, and will be taking questions afterwards.
“It’s great to get Rishi as last year’s dinner had to be cancelled because of Covid.”Michael Fabricant MP