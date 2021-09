Hello, Dolly!

A dementia-friendly screening of the classic film Hello, Dolly! is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Set in 1890s New York, the movie sees Barbara Streisand take on the lead role alongside Walter Matthau, Tommy Tune and Joyce Ames.

The dementia-friendly screening on 6th October features low-level lighting, an interval and the chance for visitors to move around or leave the space as required.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.