Groups across Lichfield and Burntwood have begun benefiting from a new small grants scheme.

The Councillor Local Community Fund sees each of Lichfield District Council’s 47 members given £300 to distribute to groups in their area.

More than £1,000 of the money allocated has been distributed to nine groups across the area.

The grants have been spent on a variety of projects, including planting spring flower bulbs in Drayton Bassett, providing families in need with white goods and buying a fridge so groups who meet at St John’s Community Church in Burntwood can have refreshments.

Alrewas Arts Festival also applied to Cllr Mike Wilcox for £150 towards organising Arts Fest on the Island, which took place earlier this month.

Alrewas Arts Festival

Paula Dumolo, from Alrewas Arts Festival, said:

“Along with the Alrewas Island volunteers we wanted to give our local community the opportunity to get together and have some fun. “The weather was fine and it was a lovely, relaxed village event and great to be able to access some extra funding. “I’d encourage other groups to apply to their local ward councillor as the process was simple and the decision to fund was made really quickly so we could get started with our plans.” Paula Dumolo, Alrewas Arts Festival

The application period for 2021 will close at the end of November, so more groups are being reminded to apply for a small grant of between £50 and £300 for projects and activities that will have a positive impact on their local area.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“It’s fantastic to see the fund having a positive impact on local communities across the district. “I’m pleased to have already funded three groups in my ward £50 each for their projects, which included a celebration event in Kings Bromley, servicing the local bowling club’s lawn mower, and a day of orienteering for the 1st Armitage Guides. “I am enjoying having a link to local groups and look forward to receiving more applications.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

For more details on how to apply visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/councillorfund.