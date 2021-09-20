Two new free services will support victims of anti-social behaviour and hate crime, the Staffordshire Commissioner has said.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The new ASB and Mediation Service delivered by Victim Support, and the Hate Crime Service delivered by Citizens Advice Bureau will both launch on 1st October.

They will be funded by £370,000 a year over the next three years.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said the confidential services would act in the interest of victims, whether they report incidents to the police or not.

“It is essential that victims of anti-social behaviour and hate crime are able to access effective support when they need it. “Anti-social behaviour often requires the police to work closely with councils, housing associations and others to find a resolution. The distress caused can be considerable so this service in Staffordshire, one of the first nationally, will help to keep the needs of the victims foremost in the minds of our community safety partnerships. “No two individuals have the same experience when faced with anti-social behaviour or hate crime so these new services are designed around their needs, providing vital practical and emotional support in a way that is tailored to each victim.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Both services will operate across Staffordshire over the next three years, with the option of a two-year extension at the end of the initial period.