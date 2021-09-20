Proposals to build more than a hundred new homes on land in Fradley have been rejected by planning chiefs.

The proposed layout of the new homes in Fradley

Developers had hoped to construct 115 properties off Horner Avenue.

But the scheme drew objections from Fradley and Streethay Parish Council over concerns relating to the fact the land had been earmarked for employment use rather than residential.

Issues were also raised over highways concerns linked to the location.

A Lichfield District Council planning report said the proposals had now been rejected.

“The applicant has failed to demonstrate that the proposed access to the site and highways layout is acceptable. “Both the access and layout are considered to be of a substandard design resulting in an unacceptable highways safety impact, both upon vehicular traffic and pedestrians. “In the absence of an acceptable scheme of mitigation, the proposed development results in an unacceptable impact upon the wider highways network, specifically the Wood Lane/A38 junction in terms of its capacity and wider highways safety.” Planning decision report

