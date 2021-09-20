Following last year’s inaugural event, the second annual Lichfield Live Community Awards are being launched to recognise and celebrate the groups and people who help our community thrive.

The aim of the awards is to recognise the significant contributions made by local people and organisations to support local communities.

We want you, the people who live and work in Lichfield district, to nominate those individuals and groups who you believe deserve to be recognised for their efforts over the past year.

An awards ceremony, hosted by local comedian Chris Purchase, will be held on 29th October at the Lichfield Guildhall.

Each winner will be presented with an award to mark their achievements.

Lichfield Live is also keen to hear from local businesses and organisations who are interested in sponsoring the Community Awards. For more details on sponsorship opportunities contact the team.

We will be asking our independent panel of judges to pick a winner from each of the following categories.

Lichfield Live will make a shortlist from open nominations. But remember, anyone can submit a nomination, so get thinking about the groups and individuals who have impressed you the most in the last few months and get nominating, by clicking the links below.