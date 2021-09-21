The cast taking to the stage for the Lichfield Garrick’s annual pantomime have been unveiled.

Marcus Billany, David McKechnie and Sam Rabone. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography

The city theatre will welcome back Sam Rabone for his sixth year as he stars in the All New Adventures of Peter Pan.

The show will run from 25th November to 2nd January and will also star David McKechnie as Captain Hook and Marcus Billany as Peter Pan.

The theatre will also welcome back Joanne Heywood, who previously starred in the 2018 pantomime at the Lichfield Garrick.

Karen Foster, the chief executive of the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“I’m thrilled that we will be welcoming so many families back to the theatre to enjoy their traditional family Christmas outing. “After the disappointment of closing last year, we have looked forward to the time when we can bring the people of Lichfield and surrounding areas back to their local, independent theatre with a show which will be spectacular, funny and family friendly. “The cast and staff of the theatre look forward to seeing you very soon – oh, yes we do!” Karen Foster, Lichfield Garrick

For tickets visit the Lichfield Garrick website.