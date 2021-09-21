A celebration of the life of Lichfield’s former town crier will take place in the city this weekend.

Ken Knowles

Ken Knowles, who held the role for a decade, died in September last year.

People are being invited to join a memorial event at Speakers’ Corner on Saturday (25th September).

Jono Oates, who is organising the event, said:

“As well as his civic duties Ken was a wonderful ambassador for Lichfield, spreading the word about Lichfield across the country and the world. “A number of town criers from across the country will be attending and will be performing their shouts, while Ken’s many friends from the performing arts will be providing songs, music, excerpts from Shakespeare’s plays and there will also be performances from the Lichfield Rock Choir and the Ukulele Massive.” Jono Oates

The event will take place from 2pm to 4pm.