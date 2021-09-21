Primary school pupils are taking part in a new project designed to help encourage physical activity and promote better food choices.
Progressive Sports are delivering the Active and Healthy Lives Intervention programme at Gentleshaw Primary Academy.
The initiative aims to showcase how physical activity can aid mental health.
Eddie Ray, managing director of Progressive Sports, said:
“Physical exercise at this early age is fundamental.
“Schools, families and everybody else have been through difficult times with Covid. Children are more stressed than they were previously – physical activity is a great way to support your mind and wellbeing.”Eddie Ray, Progressive Sports
The scheme will include six weeks of 45-minute classes provided to groups of 15 children by Progressive Sports.
Children in key stages one and two will then have an activity booklet to complete with their family at home, with videos and resources provided to help get parents involved.
Eddie said the scheme was an example of how keeping active could boost youngsters in a variety of ways.
“We hope that schools across the area will feel that our 12-week programme could help children who might have particularly suffered with their physical and mental wellbeing during the pandemic.
“PE in schools has moved on so much over the past few years and there is much more awareness of the positive effect that taking part in activity has on children.
“Sport can help with general wellbeing, communication and anger and, after a fantastic summer of sports with the European Championships, Olympic Games in Tokyo and now Emma Raducanu making history in the US Open tennis, there are so many positive role models for our youngsters to look up to.
“As long as the activity is engaging and varied, plus as inclusive as possible then it is of great benefit to everyone involved.”Eddie Ray, Progressive Sports