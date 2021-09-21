Pupils at Gentleshaw Primary Academy taking part in a Progressive Sports session

Primary school pupils are taking part in a new project designed to help encourage physical activity and promote better food choices.

Progressive Sports are delivering the Active and Healthy Lives Intervention programme at Gentleshaw Primary Academy.

The initiative aims to showcase how physical activity can aid mental health.

Eddie Ray, managing director of Progressive Sports, said:

“Physical exercise at this early age is fundamental. “Schools, families and everybody else have been through difficult times with Covid. Children are more stressed than they were previously – physical activity is a great way to support your mind and wellbeing.” Eddie Ray, Progressive Sports

The scheme will include six weeks of 45-minute classes provided to groups of 15 children by Progressive Sports.

Children in key stages one and two will then have an activity booklet to complete with their family at home, with videos and resources provided to help get parents involved.

Eddie said the scheme was an example of how keeping active could boost youngsters in a variety of ways.