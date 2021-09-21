New clinical vehicles offering Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are being rolled out across Staffordshire.

One of the clinical units

Staffordshire County Council said it hoped the hybrid vehicles would be deployed to community buildings and businesses in the coming weeks.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health, said:

“It’s vital that as many people as possible get their Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones this winter. “Along with our partners, we want to make getting your vaccine as simple as possible, particularly for those young and working aged people who can’t always make it to a vaccine clinic due to work or learning commitments. “The new mobile clinical units will allow vaccines to be brought to these settings making getting vaccinated more convenient and further increasing vaccine uptake in the county. “If you are still waiting to receive your first or second dose of the vaccine and get the chance to make use of one of these new vehicles, please don’t hesitate. Getting vaccinated is vital if we are to protect our communities and healthcare services from winter illnesses this year.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The new vehicles are jointly funded and operated by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

Cllr McMahon added that residents who are vaccinated should still continue testing.