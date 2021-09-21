Participants of all ages took part in a fun run with a difference in Burntwood over the weekend.

World’s Shortest Fun Run. Picture: Richard Hinsley

The World’s Shortest Fun Run returned to Princes Park on Farewell Lane.

Participants of all ages were able to take part in the run, which saw most complete it in just 55 steps.

The event was also raising money for Acorns Children’s Hospice.

A spokesperson for organiser KP Events said:

“It was such a great day at the World’s Shortest Fun Run – we can’t wait to see everyone at our next events.” KP Events spokesperson

Click below to see images from the World’s Shortest Fun Run by Richard Hinsley: