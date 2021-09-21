Temporary changes that saw disabled parking bays relocated to allow bars and restaurants to use streets for outdoor service have been extended for another year.

Parking bays coned off on Tamworth Street in Lichfield city centre

Lichfield District Council made the changes in July 2020 to create more space on local streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of the parking bays were then converted to outdoor seating areas for businesses who applied for pavement licences.

After an extension of the Business and Planning Act 2020, the council has now approved plans to extend the current city centre arrangements until 30th September 2022.

It means the 21 disabled parking bays on Market Street, Bore Street Conduit Street and Tamworth Street will remain suspended, with alternative locations continuing to be available at the Bird Street and Lombard Street car parks.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects, said:

“With Covid still very much with us, it’s really important that we have space to maintain social distancing in the city centre. “We also want to support our local businesses who are keen to keep their outside seating areas for another year. “We hope blue badge holders will understand the decision and continue to make good use of the remaining blue badge bays that are available in the city centre and in Bird Street and Lombard Street car parks.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The council said the decision would also mean 18 hospitality businesses would see their pavement licences extended for another year.