Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight between football fans at a service station near Burntwood.

Coaches of supporters travelling back from away games featuring Oldham and Everton are believed to be involved in the clashes that took place at 8.30pm on 28th August at the Norton Canes services on the M6 Toll.

Detective Inspector Pete Goodwin, of Staffordshire Police, said:

“This incident involved groups of supporters fighting and would’ve been distressing and frightening for those families and individuals at the services at the time. “We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour and would appeal for any witnesses to contact us, particularly if they have phone or dashcam footage, that might assist our investigation.” Det Insp Pete Goodwin, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 784 of 28th August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.