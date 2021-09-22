The chef behind a new restaurant opening in Lichfield next month has described the support the business has already received as “incredible”.

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd on Bore Street will welcome its first diners on 8th October.

But after bookings opened, the chef and owner revealed reservations had proved popular.

“We have been overwhelmed with the incredible support for our little restaurant. “We have now sold every Friday and Saturday night table until the New Year. “Everyone is just incredible.” Tom Shepherd

Tom’s new restaurant will serve modern British dishes with subtle influences from Japan and East Asia.

Bookings for New Year’s Eve and January will go live at 10am on 4th October.

For more details, visit www.upstairs.restaurant.