A group of climate activists are visiting Lichfield as part of a 500 mile walk ahead of a global conference on the issue.

The climate activists during an earlier leg of their walk

The multi-faith walkers will attend evensong and meet clergy at Lichfield Cathedral today (22nd September).

They will also give talk to local organisations as part of their stop in the city on route to the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

A spokesperson for the Camino to Cop26 walkers said:

“The pilgrimage aims to raise awareness of how crucial the COP26 summit is to preventing climate catastrophe.” Camino to Cop26 spokesperson

They will leave Lichfield tomorrow for the 19th day of the walk as they head for Stafford and Newcastle-under-Lyme.