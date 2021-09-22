Commonwealth Games fever came to Lichfield as part of a community event over the weekend.

Perry the Commonwealth Games mascot taking part in tug of war

The Lichfield Community Games was held at Beacon Park and saw more than 1,500 go along to try out different sports.

There was also a visit from Perry, the mascot for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, as well as a chance for people to try activities including soft archery, badminton, boxing and squash.

Dennis Kennedy, from organisers Inspire Activity, said:

A youngster taking part in a rugby activity at the Lichfield Community Games

“We had a great time at this year’s Games and some brilliant feedback from local people and from the clubs that showcased their activities. “The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games team joined us on the Sunday and added the final piece of magic along with their mascot Perry who everyone loved. “We can’t wait for 2022 and our return once more to Beacon Park.” Dennis Kennedy, Inspire Activity

Other organisations and clubs to showcase their activities included Rugby Tots, Lichfield Swimming Club, Silhouette Dance Academy, British Canoeing and Tennis MicroSports.

Perry the Commonwealth Games mascot taking part in a dance session

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for parks and leisure at Lichfield District Council, said: