Plans have been unveiled to build three new homes on land in Lichfield.
Developers want to construct the three bedroom properties on Ash Tree Lane in Streethay.
The land had previously been given planning permission for two houses on the site but a planning statement said a review had led to a change of position.
“Following the previous permission on the site, it was purchased by the current applicant.
“A review of the context, opportunities and constraints of the site lead to the decision to proceed with an application for three smaller homes as opposed to the two larger ones, making a more efficient use of the site while still complementing the character of the area.”Planning statement
Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
“…making a more efficient use of the site…” sounds more like maximising the amount of profit!
I’d urge the Council to say no, it’s clearly just to cram as much on this small piece of land as possible. So tired of these money-grabbing developers!
More houses on the approach roads to the A38 junction at Streethay. Is that really a good idea, given the amount of houses, flats etc they are building there at the moment.
Here we go again. Are the developers running the council these days?
