The site on Ash Tree Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans have been unveiled to build three new homes on land in Lichfield.

Developers want to construct the three bedroom properties on Ash Tree Lane in Streethay.

The land had previously been given planning permission for two houses on the site but a planning statement said a review had led to a change of position.

“Following the previous permission on the site, it was purchased by the current applicant. “A review of the context, opportunities and constraints of the site lead to the decision to proceed with an application for three smaller homes as opposed to the two larger ones, making a more efficient use of the site while still complementing the character of the area.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.