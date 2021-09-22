Totally Tina

Theatre-goers in Lichfield are being promised a night that’s Simply The Best when a Tina Turner tribute show comes to the city.

Totally Tina is at the Lichfield Garrick on 10th October.

Justine Riddoch will recreate the magic on stage for the popular show.

A spokesperson said:

“This breathtaking recreation of a live Tina Turner concert celebrates the golden anniversary of the queen of rock ’n’ roll’s signature tune Proud Mary. “Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine recreates those famed live performances.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.