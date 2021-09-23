The freehold for a building housing a bar in Lichfield has gone up for sale for more than £1.7million.

The building at 13 Bird Street which currently houses Walkabout

The property at 13 Bird Street is currently let to Stonegate Pub Company under the Walkabout brand.

The business is unaffected by the move which will see the existing lease – which runs until 2044- transferred to a new owner.

Stuart Stares, associate director at Savills ,said:

“The current occupier is part of the UK’s largest pub company and has recently extended the lease so that it now expires in 2044, illustrating their strong belief in this location, providing investors with an attractive investment opportunity offering guaranteed rental growth throughout the term.”

The two storey building covers 6,376sq ft and generates rent of £113,000 a year.

For more information, visit the Savills website.