Lichfield’s MP says he fears some GPs may be “taking advantage” of changes introduced during the coronavirus pandemic to avoid offering face to face appointments.

Michael Fabricant made his comments after being contacted by constituents who were frustrated at not being able to see their doctor in person.

The Conservative MP said that he had taken up the issue with the Department of Health.

Michael Fabricant

“I am receiving a very small, but increasing number of constituents writing to me frustrated that they are unable to secure appointments with their GPs for face to face consultations. “While it is often more convenient for both patients and their GPs to have a consultation by phone saving time for both parties, this is not always appropriate. “I have also received complaints from consultants who are being referred patients by GPs who have not properly examined their patients. The consequence is that consultants are seeing the ‘worried well’ which causes knock-on delays for those who really do need treatment.” “As a Member of Parliament, I cannot instruct individual GPs on how to conduct themselves in their own clinical practice and nor should I. However, I have now taken up this general issue with ministers at the Department of Health making it plain that steps must be taken to enable patients to see their GPs for face to face consultations when this is required. “I fear that a small minority of GPs in the UK are taking advantage of the changes put in place during the height of the Covid pandemic to maintain distance working when this is not always clinically appropriate.” Michael Fabricant MP

The issue was also tackled by the Prime Minister during his visit to the United States.

Boris Johnson told reporters that patients should have “the security and confidence that they will be treated in person by a GP who can have proper hands-on understanding of the problem they have got”.

“I know that most GPs are very hard working”

Mr Fabricant said he recognised that doctors were facing a challenging period.