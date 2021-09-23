The Staffordshire Commissioner has put forward his preferred candidate to be the new Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police.

Chris Noble

Chris Noble, currently Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police, was chosen by Ben Adams from a shortlist of four.

His appointment will now need to be ratified by a meeting of the Police, Fire and Crime Panel on 12th October.

The Staffordshire Commissioner said:

Ben Adams

“I was impressed with the calibre of candidates for Staffordshire’s Chief Constable who underwent a robust process to ensure we got the very best person to lead the force forward. “Chris was the panel’s and my clear choice for the role. ‘I’m confident he has the knowledge, passion and experience needed to lead Staffordshire Police during these challenging times, meeting the constantly evolving face of crime and other threats, and keeping our communities safe from harm. “I would like to pay tribute to the current Temporary Chief Constable, Emma Barnett for all the hard work and dedication she has given to date to Staffordshire Police. “In particular I thank her for her leadership in the last few months since the former Chief Constable retired. “Emma has been pivotal in ensuring the force is ready to take on whatever policing challenges the future brings.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Mr Noble has been a police officer for more than 21 years, serving in the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Before moving to Humberside, he was Commander for Belfast City Policing District, with responsibility for overt counter-terrorism policing, local response and neighbourhood policing, and public order and civil contingencies.

He is also the NPCC lead for protests nationally and has most recently advised several police forces on how best to manage and police the ongoing M25 protests.

“I want to thank the commissioner for the trust he is putting in me. “I look forward to serving the people, officers and staff of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent as their Chief Constable, and working with partners to keep our communities safe.’ Chris Noble

The latest appointment comes after the Staffordshire Commissioner put forward Rob Barber as the new Chief Fire Officer at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service earlier this month.