Bikers heading part in the Ride to the Wall event next month will be able to use the M6 Toll for free, the road’s operator has confirmed.

Representatives from Midland Expressway Ltd and Ride to the Wall

Around 2,000 riders are expected to use the toll road when they head to the annual charity event at the National Memorial Arboretum on 2nd October.

Bikers from across the country are expected to attend and Sarah Loizou, from Midland Expressway Ltd, said the company was pleased to be able to support the charity ride.

“This is the 14th Ride to the Wall and we are proud to have supported the event every year. “With last year’s event being cancelled due to Covid-19, we are thrilled that it can proceed this year and we’re honoured to provide free passage to the participating riders travelling with the official groups on their inbound journey to the National Memorial Arboretum, enabling them to save in excess of £4,000 in toll costs.” Sarah Loizou, Midland Expressway Ltd

Riders will set off from eleven different starting points across the Midlands before assembling at the 150-acre site at Alrewas for an act of remembrance.

Registered riders are expected to travel in official groups accompanied by volunteer marshals along the M6 Toll and through toll plazas T5 at Shenstone and T6 at Burntwood between 10am and 11am.

The wide load lanes at both plazas will show a green arrow to allow the Ride to the Wall participants to flow freely through.

Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said:

“Despite the cancellation of last year’s event, Ride to the Wall supporters raised a staggering £115,000 for the arboretum which was presented at a virtual event. “We continue to be so grateful for the support of M6 Toll in making this route affordable for all the bikers taking part. “We have more than 7,000 registrations for this year’s event and a team of volunteer marshals on hand to ensure a smooth and successful Ride to the Wall 2021. “We are asking all participants to familiarise themselves with the routes and follow instructions from our marshals to ensure everyone arrives on time and safely.” Ride to the Wall

More details about Ride to the Wall are available online.