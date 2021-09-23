Schools in Lichfield and Burntwood will be opening their doors to prospective students at a series of open evenings.

Pupils going into Year 7 next year will be able to check out potential new schools over the coming weeks.

The Friary School will welcome students from 6pm to 8pm this evening (23rd September).

They will be followed by King Edward VI School at 5.30pm on 29th September, while Nether Stowe School holds an open evening at 6pm on 7th October.

Meanwhile, Chase Terrace Academy is hosting an open evening at 6pm on 28th September, while Erasmus Darwin Academy will welcome prospective students at 4pm on 7th October.

Check individual school websites for more details.