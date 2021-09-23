Three members of staff from a Lichfield financial business have completed a charity challenge in the Italian Alps.

The trio during their trek

David Crisp, David Vallery and Heikki Doyle from Forces Mutual donned their walking boots earlier this month to take on the Tour De Monta Rosa – an eight day and 160km hike to help raise much needed funds for Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

The charity supports children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the Armed Forces.

The trio have raised more than £500 so far but are hoping to boost the fundraising total.

David Crisp said:

“We work with the Armed Forces on a daily basis and know how hard it is for families that have experienced the loss of a loved one. “Scotty’s do a fantastic job in supporting the children our fallen heroes have left behind and it’s a cause that is close to the heart of the business. “This was one of the most challenging hikes we’ve ever done. “It was physically challenging and definitely pushed us all to our limits, particularly as we were all carrying a little extra lockdown weight.” David Crisp

Scotty’s Little Soldiers was set up in 2010 by war widow Nikki Scott after she was the impact the death of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, in 2009 had on their two young children.

The charity offers access to professional bereavement support, education and fun activities to help remind the youngsters that they are not going through the death of a parent alone.

Nikki said:

“I can’t thank Forces Mutual enough for their support and for taking on such an epic challenge for Scotty’s once again. “Their support over the years has been invaluable and the money raised for this challenge and the challenge done before has meant that we’ve been able to continue to deliver a high level of support to our members at times when they need it the most. “I can’t wait to hear what they have planned next.” Nikki Scott

People can donate via an online fundraising page.