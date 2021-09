Police are hunting two people on a motorbike who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Burntwood.

The duo struck at around 1am yesterday (23rd September) on Hill Street.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The rider and passenger approached a vehicle parked on this road and removed the catalytic converter with a grinder before riding off.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.