The Lichfield Jazz series will continue next month with a performance by Vintage Rhythm Collective.

Vintage Rhythm Collective

The six-piece will appear at the Cathedral Hotel on 20th October.

The group is led by tenor saxophonist Peter Bacon alongside Malcolm Smart on guitar, pianist Pete Johnson, bassist Bill Maynard and John Shaw on the drums.

A Lichfield Jazz spokesperson said:

“Vintage Rhythm Collective are a great local ensemble, playing the jazz pieces that you love with panache, humour and style.”

Tickets for the concert are £12 and are available from www.lichfield-jazz.co.uk.