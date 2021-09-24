Young professionals from across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to the launch of a new networking event.

A previous Future Faces event. Picture: Edwin Ladd

The Future Faces Chamber of Commerce will host the gathering at Walkabout from 5.30pm on 30th September.

It will be the first of a series of quarterly social events across Staffordshire.

Chris Brewerton, senior relationship and business development manager for the Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield and Tamworth Chambers of Commerce, said:

“The Future Faces division, linked to the Greater Birmingham Chamber, has its roots in Staffordshire and it is fantastic to launch this series of quarterly socials aimed specifically at young professionals from Burton, Cannock, Lichfield and Tamworth. “The Young Professional award at our annual awards – which take place every January – has seen two deserved winners in recent years, with an encouraging number of young people putting themselves forward, as well as the area enjoying representation in the main Future Faces Awards event every August. “It seemed a natural step to begin this series of socials to bring together business people between the ages of 18 and 35 and we look forward to welcoming professionals from across our districts next Wednesday and at forthcoming events.” Chris Brewerton

People can book a place online or find out more about the Future Faces group here.