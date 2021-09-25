Lichfield City FC eased into the next round of the FA Vase with a win against Uttoxeter Town.

Lichfield City FC

The hosts signalled their intent early on as Reg Smith fired an effort narrowly wide.

The deadlock was broken when another Smith shot was pushed away but Luke Childs was on hand to rifle the rebound home.

Max Dixon flashed a strike wide as Lichfield looked to press home their advantage.

Captain Kyle Patterson was denied by a smart save before Uttoxeter showed their attacking intent with a strike that came back off the post.

But any concern from the hosts was short-lived with Dan Lomas found Smith who slotted home to make it 2-0.

There was almost a third goal before the break when Max Black saw his cross strike the woodwork.

It was 3-0 in the second period though when Dixon lashed past the visiting keeper.

Lichfield showed no sign of taking their foot of the pedal as Patterson rounded the keeper only to fire over from a narrow angle.

At the other end, James Beeson was kept alert with a shot he pushed out while Leighton McMenemy produced a good clearance as a cross threatened to create danger in the City box.

The game was wrapped up though when Dixon darted into the area and fired home to make it 4-0.